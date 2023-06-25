Douglas Costa and his girlfriend died within 4 hours of each other: a tick bite was fatal

He died at noon, she at 4. Brazil and the world of motorsport are still in shock at the loss of Douglas Costa42, and his girlfriend Mariana Giordano, 36 years old. A sudden tragedy that happened there last June 8thon which it has now finally been done clarity: the bite of a mint. The cause of death has in fact been identified in the spotted fever from the Montagne Rockya rare infectious disease caused precisely by the bite of what is called the “star tick”.

Douglas Costa began accusing i first symptoms just as he was in track for a Mercedes grand touring event, theAMG Cup Brazil. Mariana Giordano, on the other hand, fell ill while she was following a course at the university. Both were admitted to Jundiai hospital in São Paulo, where they remained for three days and then died a few hours later. The two engaged may have been bitten by the tick when they visited one on May 27th rural area a Campinas. The period between April and September is precisely that of greatest activity of this particular type of tick, with their bite they transmit to humans – but other animals are also at risk of contagion – a bacterium of the genus Rickettsia which causes spotted fever , so named for the skin rashes red on hands and feet.

