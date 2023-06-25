Home » They capture three of ‘Los Flacos’
News

They capture three of ‘Los Flacos’

by admin
They capture three of ‘Los Flacos’

The Cartago Police, together with the National Army and the Valle del Cauca Prosecutor’s Office, managed to capture three men known to be criminal actors of the organized criminal group “Los Flacos” that operates in a large part of the north of the Valley, two of them known with Chávez and Chamo’s aliases were in…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  The admission time of each subject of the college entrance examination has 8 tips for college entrance examination candidates and parents in advance by Beijing Education Examination Institute_Sina News

You may also like

Mace Security International, Inc. Announces Change in Officer...

Last ditch effort for IMF deal, decision to...

Sebastián Jare Quiñonez Castillo: pre-candidate for the Cali...

Beijing’s seven major railway stations find ways to...

License plate thieves wanted to flee from the...

The Forum of Sheikhs and Notables of Yemen...

Hakimi agent: “If Real Madrid want Achraf, we’ll...

Primary: 14 registered candidates

The military dismantled three laboratories for coca processing

Beijing parks receive 3.26 million visitors during Dragon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy