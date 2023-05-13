dragged to a shelter and raped, the shocking story of an 18-year-old

Shock on the Lazio coast where sexual violence took place. Victim was an 18-year-old girl, blocked on the street by a stranger on her way home. She was dragged to a makeshift shelter and then raped. The police found her in tears in a state of shock.

According to what was told by the victim, an 18-year-old resident in the municipality of the Roman province, the horror took place around 11.00 pm on Friday 12 May. After allegedly being followed, the teenager was surprised from behind by “a foreign man” in the Anzio 2 area and then forcibly dragged to a makeshift shelter where the rape allegedly took place.

The girl’s screams then put the rapist on the run with the young woman crying for help on the street. Rescue was transported to the hospital. Collecting the complaint is being carried out by a real manhunt. The investigators of the Anzio-Nettuno police station are investigating the violence.







