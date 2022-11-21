The Trident company unveils a new high-performance spider, the MC20 Cielo, a car that shares numerous technical solutions with the coupé version, but capable of making the driving experience even more exciting. At the rear, the body boasts more voluminous proportions, but the streamlined lines, tested in the wind tunnel, manage to create a very slender effect. The hardtop opens and closes in just twelve seconds. The great new feature is the large glazed surface which, thanks to PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) technology, can vary the light inside the passenger compartment. In GT mode, the trim is very soft and allows you to enjoy the view without particular stress. When, on the other hand, you want to attack the curves, you just need to change the map with the 3.0-litre V6 that gains voice and the suspensions that guarantee great support to tackle even the most tortuous roads with speed. Despite the 65 kg more weight, the MC20 Cielo is very close to the “closed” version, but its peculiarities make it extremely pleasant to drive on the road, without disdaining use on the track. The price starts from 260,000 euros.