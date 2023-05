The DTM starts its new season at Oschersleben this weekend – after the Gerhard Berger era, it is the first under the leadership of the ADAC. However, the GT3 championship still exudes enough Austrian flair. The Styrian Grasser Racing Team joined Clemens Schmid with newcomer Mick Wishofer as a second Austrian. And in addition to Lucas Auer, Thomas Preining in particular is one of the extended circle of favourites.

