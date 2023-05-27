For new F-16 jets? – Ukraine asked Germany for Taurus cruise missiles

Cruise missiles for American F-16?

In an interview with the “FAS”, the foreign politicians Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) and Michael Roth (SPD), chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German Bundestag, advocated that Germany actively supports the deliveries of F-16 fighter jets by the USA to Ukraine, for example through education. According to Kiesewetter, Berlin could contribute to the armament of the F-16 through Taurus. Experts assured him that it was not “rocket science” to adapt the German cruise missile to the American F-16.