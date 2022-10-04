Home Sports Durant 13+4+4 Irving 9 points Simmons debuts for the Nets and loses to the 76ers – yqqlm
Sports

Durant 13+4+4 Irving 9 points Simmons debuts for the Nets and loses to the 76ers – yqqlm

by admin
Durant 13+4+4 Irving 9 points Simmons debuts for the Nets and loses to the 76ers – yqqlm

Original title: Durant 13+4+4 Irving 9 points Simmons debuts Nets negative 76ers

On October 4th, Beijing time, the NBA preseason continued to battle, in which the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 108-127 at home. In this game, neither Embiid nor Harden played, Durant 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Irving 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and Simmons, who ushered in the Nets debut, scored 6 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. 1 steal, and the embarrassment of missing two free throws.

Four-quarter score (Nets behind): 42-26, 23-36, 36-24, 26-22. Nets: Durant 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block, Owen 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Simmons 6 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal, Clarkston 12 points, 4 rebounds, Roy O’Neal had 11 points and 2 rebounds, Watanabe Yuta had 10 points and 4 rebounds, and Sumner had 12 points. 76ers: Maxi 20 points and 3 assists, Kirkmaz 15 points, Champney 15 points and 6 rebounds, T-Harris 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Reed 10 points and 5 rebounds, Isaiah Joe 9 points , Niang 8 points, Harrell 10 points and 5 rebounds.

In this campaign, Embiid, Harden, and Tucker did not play, while the Nets sent all the main players. After the opening, Maxi made two three-pointers in a row. He scored 8 points in a row, Clarkston dunked, and Owen assisted Simmons with a dunk, but Simmons made two mistakes after that. Durant scored in a mid-range shot, and then the 76ers scored 3 points from T-Harris and Melton. They played a 10-0 attack wave. Although Simmons broke through and scored, Irving also used a breakthrough single to end There was a personal scoring drought, but the 76ers’ 3-point shooting was terrifying. Substitutes Niang and Isaiah-Joe also hit three three-pointers successively, expanding the difference to 19 points. Fortunately, O’Neal made a three-pointer to help the Nets chase the score to 26-42 in the first quarter, but Simmons also missed two free throws again.

See also  Sunday 10 July we leave from Vigevano Arrival in Stradella

In the second quarter, Joe Harris hit two 3-pointers, and Kokmaz responded with a 3-pointer. Durant and Irving reappeared, but Melton made an emergency stop and made a mid-range shot to rewrite the score to 55-35. Durant made a mid-range shot to stop the bleeding, Irving made a strong three-pointer, and Durant assisted Mills to hit a 3+1 from the bottom corner. The Nets responded with an 11-0 attack wave. After the timeout, the 76ers made another mistake, Owen made a layup, Simmons assisted Clarkston for a dunk, and the difference was reduced to 5 points. Maxi scored 6 points with a penalty and scored 20 points in the half. The Nets made 10 turnovers in two quarters, and Reed made a layup on a counterattack to help the 76ers widen the gap to 10 points. Durant dunks, he contributed 13 points in two quarters, Irving hit a single, and Simmons assisted O’Neal with another 3 points. At halftime, the Nets trailed by 3 points 62-65.

In the third quarter, Durant, Irving and Simmons did not play again, and head coach Nash put on a full bench. The 76ers played an 8-2 spurt, in which Reed contributed 6 points. Thomas scored 2+1, Morris scored another 3, plus Sumner’s mid-range shot, the Nets overtook 79-78 for the first time. After the timeout, Harrell dunked, Kirkmaz scored 5 points in a row, and the 76ers widened the point difference again. In the last 4 minutes and 30 seconds, the Nets’ offense was cut off and only got 4 points. At the end of the third quarter, the Nets trailed 86-101.

In the last quarter, Champney made a 3-pointer. Although Sumner scored 4 points, the 76ers once again expanded the point difference to more than 20 points, which also made the game lose the suspense. With 2 minutes and 28 seconds remaining, Foster was awarded a flagrant first-degree foul for elbowing Yuta Watanabe. In the end, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 108-127.

See also  Assassination of Shireen Abu Aghle Occupation Forces Investigate Allegations About One of Its Soldiers and Washington Wants Full Accountability of Perpetrators | Palestine Question News

Nets starters: Durant, Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Clarkston

76ers starters: Maxey, Thybulle, T-Harris, Melton, Reed

(beard)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The Sanmaurense rises on Cerro Maggiore

Ancelotti: Ceballos has some hamstring problems and Hazard...

UC Limana in second place at the Prosecco...

The first group of the Japanese men’s team...

Youth League, Ajax-Napoli 5-1: qualification increasingly difficult

Derthona, finally the victory with Gozzano three goals...

Chinese Super League-Wang Qiuming Andahar scored successively, Dalian...

Premier League, the Gazzetta power ranking after eight...

Chinese Super League-Ye Chugui Jiangong Mi Haolun tied...

Lungavilla flies with Pellegrini and Concolino

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy