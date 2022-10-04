Original title: Durant 13+4+4 Irving 9 points Simmons debuts Nets negative 76ers

On October 4th, Beijing time, the NBA preseason continued to battle, in which the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 108-127 at home. In this game, neither Embiid nor Harden played, Durant 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Irving 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and Simmons, who ushered in the Nets debut, scored 6 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. 1 steal, and the embarrassment of missing two free throws.

Four-quarter score (Nets behind): 42-26, 23-36, 36-24, 26-22. Nets: Durant 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block, Owen 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Simmons 6 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal, Clarkston 12 points, 4 rebounds, Roy O’Neal had 11 points and 2 rebounds, Watanabe Yuta had 10 points and 4 rebounds, and Sumner had 12 points. 76ers: Maxi 20 points and 3 assists, Kirkmaz 15 points, Champney 15 points and 6 rebounds, T-Harris 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Reed 10 points and 5 rebounds, Isaiah Joe 9 points , Niang 8 points, Harrell 10 points and 5 rebounds.

In this campaign, Embiid, Harden, and Tucker did not play, while the Nets sent all the main players. After the opening, Maxi made two three-pointers in a row. He scored 8 points in a row, Clarkston dunked, and Owen assisted Simmons with a dunk, but Simmons made two mistakes after that. Durant scored in a mid-range shot, and then the 76ers scored 3 points from T-Harris and Melton. They played a 10-0 attack wave. Although Simmons broke through and scored, Irving also used a breakthrough single to end There was a personal scoring drought, but the 76ers’ 3-point shooting was terrifying. Substitutes Niang and Isaiah-Joe also hit three three-pointers successively, expanding the difference to 19 points. Fortunately, O’Neal made a three-pointer to help the Nets chase the score to 26-42 in the first quarter, but Simmons also missed two free throws again.

In the second quarter, Joe Harris hit two 3-pointers, and Kokmaz responded with a 3-pointer. Durant and Irving reappeared, but Melton made an emergency stop and made a mid-range shot to rewrite the score to 55-35. Durant made a mid-range shot to stop the bleeding, Irving made a strong three-pointer, and Durant assisted Mills to hit a 3+1 from the bottom corner. The Nets responded with an 11-0 attack wave. After the timeout, the 76ers made another mistake, Owen made a layup, Simmons assisted Clarkston for a dunk, and the difference was reduced to 5 points. Maxi scored 6 points with a penalty and scored 20 points in the half. The Nets made 10 turnovers in two quarters, and Reed made a layup on a counterattack to help the 76ers widen the gap to 10 points. Durant dunks, he contributed 13 points in two quarters, Irving hit a single, and Simmons assisted O’Neal with another 3 points. At halftime, the Nets trailed by 3 points 62-65.

In the third quarter, Durant, Irving and Simmons did not play again, and head coach Nash put on a full bench. The 76ers played an 8-2 spurt, in which Reed contributed 6 points. Thomas scored 2+1, Morris scored another 3, plus Sumner’s mid-range shot, the Nets overtook 79-78 for the first time. After the timeout, Harrell dunked, Kirkmaz scored 5 points in a row, and the 76ers widened the point difference again. In the last 4 minutes and 30 seconds, the Nets’ offense was cut off and only got 4 points. At the end of the third quarter, the Nets trailed 86-101.

In the last quarter, Champney made a 3-pointer. Although Sumner scored 4 points, the 76ers once again expanded the point difference to more than 20 points, which also made the game lose the suspense. With 2 minutes and 28 seconds remaining, Foster was awarded a flagrant first-degree foul for elbowing Yuta Watanabe. In the end, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 108-127.

Nets starters: Durant, Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Clarkston

76ers starters: Maxey, Thybulle, T-Harris, Melton, Reed

