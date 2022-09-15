Home Sports Dybala video calls the Argentine fan with Down syndrome
Dybala video calls the Argentine fan with Down syndrome

Dybala video calls the Argentine fan with Down syndrome

The Roma striker got in touch with the girl who literally went mad with joy. Paulo donates a portion of his salary to charitable projects including Granja Anda which follows young people with disabilities

Paulo Dybala, once again, heart of gold. In recent days, the Roma forward has given moments of pure happiness to an Argentine girl, with Down syndrome, who couldn’t wait to meet him. It was obviously impossible for him to fly to South America, but she video-called her, snatching more than a smile from her. Also because the girl is of Italian origin and together they joked a little about the known words (some not really referable). Soon Dybala will send her a Roma shirt, but that’s not the most important thing about her.

THE PROJECT

The girl, in fact, is part of the Granja Andar project, through which young Argentines with various types of disabilities are followed. Education, sport, teaching of various disciplines, health and psychological support: nothing is left to chance. Dybala, thanks to Common Goal, donates a part of the annual salary to projects like this one which, specifically, is interested in her mother, Alicia. A way to return some of the luck that Paulo had but, at the same time, a way to do something concrete. Because money is essential, but even getting a smile through a video call is something special, priceless.

September 15, 2022

