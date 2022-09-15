Paulo Dybala, once again, heart of gold. In recent days, the Roma forward has given moments of pure happiness to an Argentine girl, with Down syndrome, who couldn’t wait to meet him. It was obviously impossible for him to fly to South America, but she video-called her, snatching more than a smile from her. Also because the girl is of Italian origin and together they joked a little about the known words (some not really referable). Soon Dybala will send her a Roma shirt, but that’s not the most important thing about her.