Donald Trump proposed a deal through his lawyers to resolve thecivil investigation into the Trump Organizationthe family holding company suspected of tax and insurance fraudbut New York Attorney General Letitia James rejected the offer, paving the way forindictment of the tycoon. The attorney general, according to the New York Times, is also considering prosecuting at least one of the former president’s adult children: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have all been executives of the company.

Only last August, the former president of the United States had to undergo a interrogation ordered by the attorney general. The investigation began in 2019 and concerns facts prior to the presidency, in particular it focuses on the possibility that the Trump Organization has manipulated the value of its properties and other assets to obtain favorable loans and tax relief. According to American newspapers, the meeting lasted four hours, in which Trump, after defining the investigation “the largest witch hunt in the history of this countryHe refused to answer any questions appealing to the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution.

By a curious coincidence, the interrogation took place on the same days that the FBI undertook the search of the former president’s Florida mansion. The number of inquiries the tycoon is involved in could represent an obstacle to candidacy for the presidential primary of the Republican Party. But also an advantage, because Trump’s ability lies in using them in his favor to further polarize the electorate.