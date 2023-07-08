Dzeko Reflects on Unforgettable Champions League Final and Best Goal of Career

Dzeko: The Champions League final is unforgettable and sad. My best goal is Roma 3-3 Chelsea volley

July 8th – In a recent interview with a reporter from FBTV, Edin Dzeko shared his thoughts on last season’s Champions League final and reminisced about the best goal of his career.

Reflecting on the highly anticipated final, Dzeko expressed, “The Champions League final last season was a truly exciting match. It was an unforgettable game, but unfortunately, we lost to Manchester City in the end, which left us feeling incredibly sad.”

Shifting the conversation towards his experience playing in Istanbul, Dzeko remarked, “I am familiar with the atmosphere in Istanbul, and it is always fantastic. The stadium is always filled to the brim, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue experiencing this unique atmosphere. Additionally, the level of the Turkish Super League has been steadily improving over time.”

When asked about his best goal, Dzeko found it challenging to choose just one. However, he ultimately settled on his unforgettable volley during Roma’s 3-3 home draw against Chelsea in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the 2017/18 season. Playing for Roma, Dzeko revealed that the goal evoked strong emotions within him.

As the interview concluded, Dzeko’s enthusiasm for the game remained undeniable. Despite the disappointment of the Champions League final, the Roma striker remains determined to continue pushing his boundaries and delivering memorable moments on the field.

