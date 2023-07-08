Home » Dzeko Reflects on Unforgettable Champions League Final and Best Goal of Career
Sports

Dzeko Reflects on Unforgettable Champions League Final and Best Goal of Career

by admin
Dzeko Reflects on Unforgettable Champions League Final and Best Goal of Career

Dzeko: The Champions League final is unforgettable and sad. My best goal is Roma 3-3 Chelsea volley

July 8th – In a recent interview with a reporter from FBTV, Edin Dzeko shared his thoughts on last season’s Champions League final and reminisced about the best goal of his career.

Reflecting on the highly anticipated final, Dzeko expressed, “The Champions League final last season was a truly exciting match. It was an unforgettable game, but unfortunately, we lost to Manchester City in the end, which left us feeling incredibly sad.”

Shifting the conversation towards his experience playing in Istanbul, Dzeko remarked, “I am familiar with the atmosphere in Istanbul, and it is always fantastic. The stadium is always filled to the brim, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue experiencing this unique atmosphere. Additionally, the level of the Turkish Super League has been steadily improving over time.”

When asked about his best goal, Dzeko found it challenging to choose just one. However, he ultimately settled on his unforgettable volley during Roma’s 3-3 home draw against Chelsea in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the 2017/18 season. Playing for Roma, Dzeko revealed that the goal evoked strong emotions within him.

As the interview concluded, Dzeko’s enthusiasm for the game remained undeniable. Despite the disappointment of the Champions League final, the Roma striker remains determined to continue pushing his boundaries and delivering memorable moments on the field.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides information storage space services and does not take responsibility for the content of this article.

See also  Cagliari, contract with Godin terminated and Goldaniga purchased

Released in Fujian Province.

You may also like

Salzburg loses friendly against Nordsjaelland

The Tyrrhenian Sea | Is Livorno hoping for...

Verstappen won qualifying in Silverstone ahead of the...

Checo Pérez Struggles in Qualifying, Starting from 16th...

Frosinone, Di Francesco introduces himself: ‘We will need...

The Spurs’ No. 1 Pick Wen Banyama’s Debut:...

Mads Pedersen wins in force in Limoges

F1 GP Silverstone, pole for Verstappen! Beat the...

The Czech crews did not advance to the...

F1, Verstappen crashes out of the pits in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy