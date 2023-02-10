In the midst of the immense tragedy of the earthquake that devastated the area on the border between Turkey and Syria, she, ‘baptized’ Aya – which in Arabic means miracle – has become the symbol of life that wins over death and devastation: while the calculation of the victims in the two countries exceeds 23,000, a race has started from all over the world to adopt the little girl, found alive, newborn and still attached by the umbilical cord to her mother, killed by the earthquake in northwestern Syria together with Aya’s father and his four brothers.

In the meantime, the miraculous rescues continue, one boy was extracted alive after 94 hours. A 17-year-old boy, Adnan Muhammed Korkut, was pulled alive this morning from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the epicenter of the earthquake, after being trapped for 94 hours. The boy said he was forced to drink his own urine to quench his thirst. “I was able to survive that way,” he said, as reported by the Guardian. When he was rescued The 17-year-old smiled at the crowd of friends and family who chanted his name, clapping and weeping for joy as he was carried away and placed on a stretcher.

The first is the presence of air spaces for breathing.

IThe Syrian government announced this morning that the Syrian areas affected by the earthquake are “disaster areas”, and this is to speed up internal and international procedures for the dispatch and management of humanitarian relief. This was learned from a statement from the Damascus council of ministers in a note released by the Sana government agency.

The US eases sanctions on Syria. Following the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the United States announced the temporary suspension of some economic sanctions on the central government in Damascus embodied by the disputed president Bashar al Assad. In a circular released by the Treasury Department in Washington and echoed by international and Syrian media, a “general license is established to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s there.” most needed: saving lives and rebuilding”.

The US has imposed economic, financial and trade sanctions on the Syrian government for decades, further tightening them in 2020. US sanctions on Syria “will not hinder” saving lives after Monday’s earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, the document reads annexed to the Department of the Treasury Circular. The US government announced yesterday the commitment of 85 million dollars in humanitarian aid for the disaster areas in Syria. The temporary exemption from the sanctions, valid until the end of next July, concerns economic transactions with government areas for the exclusive humanitarian use related to the post-earthquake emergency.

Nearly 63,000 injured so far. Race against time. Erdogan makes mea culpa: 'At the beginning there are problems with the relief efforts'. Stop Twitter after the protests. Green metal coffins lined up in Gaziantep cemetery. A 12 year old alive after 62 hours. Extracted alive by the Italians two boys in Antioch. Mattarella-Tajani conversation on aid.

PKK suspends “operations” in Turkey. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has temporarily suspended its “operations” in Turkey after the earthquakes that hit the south of the country: this was announced by a military official of the group considered a terrorist formation from Ankara. “Stop operations in Turkish cities. We have decided not to conduct any operations until the Turkish state attacks us,” said Cemil Bayik, a senior official of the movement, quoted by the Firat news agency, close to the PKK.

A deformation, i.e. a rift that extends for 300 kilometers along the East Anatolian fault, was caused by the earthquake that occurred on February 6 between Turkey and Syria. "The two plates, the Arabic one and the Anatolian one, have moved by three metres, but the energy released by the fault has caused a very strong deformation along 300 kilometers", seismologist Aybige Akinci, of the National Institute of of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv).

ECONOMIC LOSSES OF OVER 4 BILLION DOLLARS

Economic losses caused by the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria could exceed $4 billion. This was stated by the rating agency Fitch. “Economic losses are difficult to estimate as the situation evolves, but they seem likely to exceed ‘$2 billion and could reach $4 billion’ or more,” he said.

THE ITALIAN OF WHICH THERE IS NO NEWS YET

The Italian Angelo Zen60 years old, from Veneto, is still missing