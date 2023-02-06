While the rescuers work tirelessly to rescue as soon as possible the people left under the rubble of the very powerful earthquake which devastated the Turkey and the Syriaamong those of whom there is no news yet Christian Atsuformer Ghanaian footballer Chelsea e Newcastle which is still missing. The 31-year-old midfielder now plays for the Turkish club Hatayspor. And it was the club that gave the news of his disappearance. Like him, the club also has no news of other teammates who were probably involved in the collapses following the violent earthquake which, at the time of writing, caused over 2,300 dead it’s almost 8 thousand wounded. The English club of Newcastle, in which Atsu played for five years, from 2016 to 2021, released a note with which he made it known that he “pray for good news“.