eBay Celebrates Euroderby With Special Auctions And Multi-Channel Campaign – Sport Marketing News

eBay celebrates the passion of Italians for football with a special charity initiative on the occasion of the Milanese Euroderby and a campaign dedicated to support.

Starting at 12:00 on Thursday 11 and until 12:00 on Monday 16 May, all fans can take part in the auction on eBay.it and buy iconic objects of the two Clubs and unmissable experiences, to enter the history of Inter and Milan. Among the items on display, the shirts autographed by the players and the captains’ armbands of both teams, the autographed pennants and exciting experiences such as, for example, a visit to the Sala Coppe of Inter HQ and the Mondo Milan Museum in the company of the great champions .

All proceeds from the auction will be donated toUNICEF to continue in earthquake emergency support which hit hard Türkiye and Syria in February 2023, with the aim of maximizing the results already achieved and making the commitment increasingly concrete.

To highlight the initiative, eBay has created an integrated and omnichannel campaign, with creativity DUDE and planning Mediacomdeclined on numerous touchpoints: OOH, print, digital and social it’s a domination of the M5 metro celebrate the important moment that the fans of the two Milanese clubs and the common passion for football will experience.

For those who are in Milan, in the Porta Genova area, near the subway exit, a maxi billboard surprises passers-by until 15 May, the day before the return match: by framing the QR code of the graphics, it is possible to access to the page dedicated to the Charity.

Furthermore, until 22 May, the domination of the lilac M5 metro tells how the historic football event can go beyond sporting performance and help make a difference.