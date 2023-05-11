He died prisoner of La Tramacúa convicted of homicide

Alfair Sabogal Moreno, who was one of the inmates in the Valledupar High and Medium Security Penitentiary, known as ‘La Tramacúa’, died due to health problems that complicated his liver.

This inmate remained hospitalized for several days at the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital where the death was recorded. The body was transferred to Legal Medicine.

Alfair Sabogal Moreno, 26 years old, in 2014, murdered his relatives Raúl Antonio Marín Muñoz and Héctor Darío Marín Muñoz, and sexually abused his wife Diana Marleny Marín Cardona, and attacked two other relatives with a machete.

The capture of this murderer occurred in San Antonio (Tolima), where he had been hiding from the authorities for a year and a half. During all this time, the First Criminal Court of Chinchiná and the Prosecutor’s Office followed the course of the criminal process, setting a sentence of close to 60 years.

The 26-year-old committed the double homicide and the triple attempted homicide on June 22, 2014.

At that time, the deputy sectional director of the Caldas Prosecutor’s Office, Clara Irene Giraldo Valencia, the man in a fit of jealousy was that he attacked his relatives inside his home in the El Túnel neighborhood, a depressed sector of Chinchiná.

During the investigations it was established that Sabogal Moreno had ended his relationship with Diana Marleny Marín Cardona. On the night of June 22, he convinced his ex-wife and his relatives that they would let him spend the night in that house.

The young man sedated his victims and then attacked them with a hammer and a machete. He also carnally agreed to his ex-partner, who that night due to her brutal assaults became blind and pregnant.

In these investigations it was also learned that the man committed the macabre act in the presence of a son he already had with Diana Marleny and who later took a shower and fled the place.

