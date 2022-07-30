UDINE. To pass from Angers’ Juventus to Udinese, Enzo Ebosse signed his signature on Friday 29 July on the contract that will bind him to the Friulian club for the next five years.

Given his age (23 years) and the extension of the agreement formalized yesterday at the Udinese headquarters, it is clear that Ebosse wanted to accept a professional challenge that could also lead him to take part in the Cameroon national team, where he aspires to enter on a permanent basis after having chosen to play for the African national team, after 7 appearances in the French Under 16.

With Ebosse, on the other hand, Udinese will have a left-handed defender more from racing than from area, dynamic to the point that it would not be surprising to see him also used on the right wing, where he often played in France, proving to be able to play on the inverted foot.

For Sottil, who yesterday also had the official arrival of Nehuen Perez from Atletico in Madrid, Ebosse could be a central or a winger, given his reasonable speed. During the last Ligue 1, Ebosse played 27 games, finishing with remarkable statistics: 88% of passes completed, 73% of tackles won and 69% of passes in attack.

This last figure highlights the propensity to release. For a done deal, here is one that could jump, given that between Walace and Flamengo the Chilean Erick Pulgar, the Fiorentina midfielder on which the rubro-negra ownership is turning, obviously dissatisfied with the no received from Udinese to the offer of 7 million for 70% of the price tag, plus 30% on resale. –