Recently, the field battle over football and frisbee has caused heated discussions on the Internet. Since the “frisbee fever” was set off in many places across the country last year, frisbees have appeared on football fields in many cities. A few days ago, the National Frisbee League made it clear that the game will be played on the football field, which made many people who love football another hard-to-find game feel “very hurt”.

Does Frisbee really take up football’s territory? The topic is the same as a few years ago when we discussed square dancing and basketball arenas. This view is inherently “Pride and Prejudice”. Football has the reputation of “the world‘s No. 1 sport”, and Frisbee also shows the sports spirit of “not landing, never giving up”. There is no difference between the two. What’s more, internationally, the Frisbee project is already striving to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The value and significance of developing this sport is self-evident.

The public space follows the principle of utilization, and activities with a large number of people have the priority to use it. If it is a commercial site, who uses it is a market behavior. According to some stadium operators, football teams generally have a fixed time charter, while Frisbee’s booking time is more flexible. To a certain extent, Frisbee sports is not to grab the territory, but to “revitalize” the resources of the football field.

The competition between frisbee and football field reflects the problem of insufficient supply of sports fields in our country. According to the national sports venue statistics released by the State Sports General Administration in 2019, as of the end of 2019, there were 3.5444 million sports venues in the country, including 105,300 football venues, which is the least of the three major ball sports. Frisbee sports require a flat, spacious and soft field, which has added a group of competitors to the already tight football field. Venue facilities are the material basis and necessary conditions for the development of sports. The key to solving the contradiction between frisbee and football is to solve the problem of shortage of urban sports venues.

First of all, make overall planning, advance layout, and solve the shortage of venue supply. Frisbee sport is just emerging, and the demand has suddenly increased, but the venue was not built in a day. Most of the green fields we see today are the product of urban planning a few years ago. Although the State Council’s “Several Opinions on Accelerating the Development of the Sports Industry and Promoting Sports Consumption” clearly stated that it is necessary to encourage the construction of football fields in urban green space, idle land and other areas, relevant regulations such as the Urban and Rural Planning Law also explicitly prohibit unauthorized changes to the use of urban planning land. The construction of a football field should be planned and laid out in advance to avoid the embarrassment of “illegal construction”. Relevant departments such as gardening and urban management can strengthen communication and coordination, and jointly solve the problem of “long cycle and poor coordination” in urban football field facilities construction projects.

Secondly, dig deep for resources, adjust measures to local conditions, and solve the poor layout of the site. In countries with limited land resources such as the Netherlands and Japan, there are already ready-made examples of rooftop stadiums, and first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen can also learn from advanced experience. In order to solve the problem of insufficient urban space and make full use of idle resources, Shenzhen, Guangdong built a football-themed Futian Seaside Ecological Sports Park above the sewage treatment plant. In the next step, the city can make full use of the “edges and corners” such as the free space around the community, park green space, river beach land, and auxiliary land for roads and bridges, and flexibly construct the site according to the actual situation. In addition, the individual needs of different groups should be considered in the construction, and a variety of venues and facilities should be provided for various groups of people.

In fact, there is another reason why the football bureau cannot grab the venue, that is, the entry threshold of Frisbee is low, covering a wide range of people, and it is more flexible in organizing games. Therefore, Frisbee clubs are also more active in commercial operation. However, there are many football fans who are left alone, struggling to find an “organization” and “hold the ball and sigh.” my country’s non-governmental football clubs and associations must continue to improve their service levels, so that football fans have the opportunity to meet new teams and expand their circle of friends, which is also the key to promoting the better development of the football industry.