Ecuador, qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, had come under investigation for the story of Byron Castillo, a footballer whose nationality was contested. The FIFA Appeals Commission has rejected the appeals of Chile and Peru.

September 16, 2022: today’s date marks the end, just over two months from the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, of the Byron Castillo case, the Ecuadorian defender who ended up at the center of a case of possible fraud and falsification of documents, about his real nationality, age and even full name. The affair could have cost Ecuador the participation in the big competition at the end of the year.

The inconsistencies of the affair could in theory have benefited Chile, not Italy. Peru also fought to exploit the situation … but nothing to do … Ecuador will participate in the 2022 World Cup. Fifa has in fact rejected the appeals for the case of the footballer suspected of being Colombian.

The official note that definitely keeps Ecuador in the Qatari world championship event: “The FIFA Appeals Commission has ruled on the appeals presented by the Chilean Football Federation (FFCH) and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) against the decision adopted by the FIFA Disciplinary Commission in regarding the possible violation by Byron David Castillo Segura of the criteria for calling to participate with the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) national team in eight qualifying matches, corresponding to the preliminary phase of the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022. The Appeals Commission, having examined the documentation received from the parties and held the relevant hearing, it ratified the decision of the Disciplinary Commission to close the investigation of the proceeding against the FEF. On the basis of the documentation received, among other things, it is estimated that the player is from to be considered the holder of permanent Ecuadorian nationality, pursuant to art.5, par.1 of Reg application of the FIFA Statute. The decisions of the Board of Appeal were communicated to interested parties today. This decision can be challenged before the Court of Arbitration for Sport “.