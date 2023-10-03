Home » Ecuadorian National Team Coach to Announce Squad for 2026 South American Qualifying Matches
Ecuadorian National Team Coach to Announce Squad for 2026 South American Qualifying Matches

Ecuadorian National Team Coach to Announce Squad for 2026 South American Qualifying Matches

Ecuador’s national football team coach, Félix Sánchez Bas, is set to announce the list of players selected for the upcoming matches against Bolivia and Colombia. The matches are part of the third and fourth rounds of the 2026 South American qualifying round. This announcement was made by Francisco Egas, the president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF). In addition to revealing the team call-ups, Egas also hinted at a “novelty” that will be included in the team, without providing further details.

Egas expressed his hope that there would not be any major surprises in the list of players, despite already knowing about possible injuries or unavailability ahead of the matches. He assured that the call-up would be finalized by the end of the week. Furthermore, the list is expected to be expanded to include two or three additional players due to yellow card suspensions.

The president of FEF also addressed the ticketing system for the matches hosted by Ecuador’s national team, commonly known as “La Tri.” Egas mentioned that digital purchases would continue to be the preferred method for buying tickets. He explained that the federation has worked extensively on improving the ticketing platform after some issues occurred during the first round of sales. He believes that the problems have been resolved, enabling a smooth purchasing process for fans.

Football enthusiasts and Ecuadorian fans eagerly await the announcement of the squad for the upcoming matches, as the national team aims to secure victories and earn valuable points in their pursuit of a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

