Ecuadorian Sub 17 Team Prepares for World Cup Debut with Test Match Against Mali

Ecuadorian Sub 17 Team Prepares for World Cup Debut with Friendly Match Loss

The Ecuadorian Sub 17 team is intensifying their preparations ahead of their much-anticipated debut in the upcoming World Cup against Indonesia on November 10th. In a recent friendly match against Mali, however, the Ecuadorian team suffered a 4-1 defeat.

The match, which took place in Saudi Arabia, served as an important stop for the team, following their departure from Ecuador. Despite the loss, the national team players have the opportunity to play another match before their journey to Indonesia on November 4th, where the tournament will be held.

Ecuador’s first match in the World Cup will be against the host nation, Indonesia, which is scheduled for November 10th at 07:00 Ecuador time. The team is also set to face off against Morocco and Panama on November 13th and 16th, respectively.

Here are the details of Ecuador’s group stage matches in the World Cup:

– Indonesia vs. Ecuador: Friday, November 10th at 07:00 (Ecuador time) at Estadio Gelora Bung Tomo, Surabaya.

– Morocco vs. Ecuador: Monday, November 13th at 04:00 (Ecuador time) at Estadio Gelora Bung Tomo, Surabaya.

– Ecuador vs. Panama: Thursday, November 16th at 07:00 (Ecuador time) at Estadio Manahan, Surakarta.

The Ecuadorian Sub 17 team is eager to show their skills and perform well in the upcoming World Cup. Despite the setback in the friendly match against Mali, they remain focused on their training and tactics to ensure a strong performance in the tournament.