Recently, KONAMIA officially announced that its game live football “eFootball 2022” will be updated to “eFootball 2023” later this month. At the same time, the official said that “eFootball 2023” will inherit the assets and other data in the “eFootball 2022” game, and will continue to improve and add new features based on player feedback.

The following is the original text of the KONAMIA announcement:

In preparation for the new season, we will be updating eFootball™2022 to eFootball™2023 in late August.

More news will be announced soon, stay tuned!

We will continue to collect feedback from players and continue to improve and add new features to make the game more enjoyable for more football fans.

Thank you for being a part of eFootball™!

As part of the eFootball™ 2023 update, your in-game assets and other data will be inherited. For information on the inheritance process of in-game assets (eFootball™ Coins, GPs, etc.), please refer to the in-game announcement.