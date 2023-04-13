Home Sports Eintracht Frankfurt and the little things
Eintracht Frankfurt and the little things

AOliver Glasner still has to tinker with the line-up. In his opinion, not the setting. After the defeat in Leverkusen and before the upcoming home game against Mönchengladbach, who were also victorious recently, on Saturday evening in the sold-out arena (kick-off 6:30 p.m.), Eintracht coach Glasner thought a lot about the condition of his players.

Unlike usual, the Frankfurt football coach even chose harsh words to assess the situation. “Everyone here at the club works their ass off for success. Everyone gives everything. I’ll put my hand in the fire for that.”

The fact that Eintracht strayed a little off course in the second half of the season and lost a lot of ground in the battle for Europe hurts the ambitious Glasner. “It’s not that easy for us to be successful again. And it wasn’t our intention to lose so many games to get out there and be in the hunter’s role,” said the 48-year-old Austrian on Thursday. But the negative trend of the past few weeks cannot be denied.

“In the norm”

Glasner’s approach: “It makes no sense to look at the table situation. We have to deal with the performance.” In his opinion, that would be correct. As proof, the Eintracht coach pulled out a prepared cheat sheet and named the respective final placements of Frankfurt Bundesliga teams since the successful relegation in 2016 against Nuremberg. 11 – 8 – 7 – 9 – 5 – 11. Long-time club companions know these numbers – and Eintracht supporters know them too. What Glasner wanted to express: As the current seventh in the table, “we’re within the norm,” he said.

In the first half of this Bundesliga season, Glasner scored 31 points with his team. In ten second half games so far only ten more points have been added. The momentum from autumn has clearly lost momentum. Daichi Kamada represents the development of Eintracht. The Japanese, who will leave Frankfurt in the summer after six years under contract, was a guarantee for goals, tricks and dreams in the strong first half of the season. “He had an incredible run,” Glasner recalled on Thursday.

