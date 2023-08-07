Elia Viviani wins bronze at the Glasgow Cycling World Championships in the elimination – breaking latest news

Viviani, outgoing double world champion, gives the gold to the Briton Vernon and the silver to the Canadian Bibic

Another medal for Italy at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Elia Viviani conquered it, finishing the elimination race in third place and thus confirming himself on the podium of the specialty in which he was the defending double world champion. The British Ethan Vernon succeeded the Venetian champion, while the silver medal went to the Canadian Dylan Bibic.

