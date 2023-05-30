Home » Elisabetta Canalis is back in the ring: the kickboxing match at the Reggia di Venaria on June 24th
Sports

Elisabetta Canalis is back in the ring: the kickboxing match at the Reggia di Venaria on June 24th

by admin
Elisabetta Canalis is back in the ring: the kickboxing match at the Reggia di Venaria on June 24th

Elisabetta Canalis will challenge Angelica Donate yourself in a match of kickboxing in the kick light style during the Night of Kick and Punch 14 Black Tie Edition. It is the second experience of this type for Canalis: last year, again at the Reggia di Venaria, he beat Rachel Bricklayers. The event is scheduled for June 24th. Canalis has been practicing kickboxing for several years, as evidenced by several posts on Instagram: when he is in Italy and not in Los Angeles he trains with Angelo Valentewho was the kickboxing world champion before becoming an established trainer.

Previous Article

They also take away his 700 euro shoes: football player robbed in Corso Como in Milan

next

See also  Wimbledon, Nadal liquida Van de Zandschulp e conquista i quarti

You may also like

Agreement between the FIGC and Juve prosecutors for...

MADE IN ENGLAND: Leicester were not helped by...

Juventus was fined 718 thousand euros for the...

Pielle Livorno-Mestre, play off match 3: A hand...

Austria Lustenau sells Hugonet

Yougov’s survey on fruition through the media –...

Manchester City, the sense of the season —...

what we know about the procedures for selecting...

With the dog in the mountains | The...

Czech team among the elite! An American investor,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy