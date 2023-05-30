Elisabetta Canalis is back in the ring: the kickboxing match at the Reggia di Venaria on June 24th

Elisabetta Canalis will challenge Angelica Donate yourself in a match of kickboxing in the kick light style during the Night of Kick and Punch 14 – Black Tie Edition. It is the second experience of this type for Canalis: last year, again at the Reggia di Venaria, he beat Rachel Bricklayers. The event is scheduled for June 24th. Canalis has been practicing kickboxing for several years, as evidenced by several posts on Instagram: when he is in Italy and not in Los Angeles he trains with Angelo Valentewho was the kickboxing world champion before becoming an established trainer.

Read Also Last year – Elisabetta Canalis enters the ring: she will fight a kickboxing match at the Reggia di Venaria