Since then, the mogul has cut its staff by a quarter, and many of the advertisers have left the platform.

El magnate Elon Musksole owner of Twitter, has assured in an internal note to its employees that the value of the company has fallen to 20,000 million dollars, less than half of the 44,000 he paid for his purchase last October.

In the note sent by email, which has been consulted by several American media such as the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times, Musk says that Twitter is “transforming so quickly” that it can now be considered as “a start-up in reverse”.

Musk’s statement appears in this letter, which dates from last Friday, sent in order first to explain to employees a stock compensation program, that would be calculated according to the new value of the company.

Musk has not responded to calls from any media. to rule on the matter, and the company has responded with emojis to requests for confirmation.

The billionaire, who Since his arrival at Twitter, he has reduced his staff to almost a quarter and has sold much of the furniture at the San Francisco headquarters, could not help but lose a large number of advertisersthe company’s main source of income, and its new paid “Twitter Blue” doesn’t seem to have improved things either.

Still, in his email last Friday, Musk says that more radical changes will need to be applied to avoid bankruptcy of the company.

On the other hand, and also in relation to Twitter, the New York Times assures that the source code of Twitter – the digital programming language on which the platform is based – was shared onlineprobably “for months”, until the company sued it last Friday in a Northern California court.

The same day, Twitter posted a copy of copyright infringement to the GitHub platformwhere many software developers share material, and from that moment the information about the source code disappeared from there, without knowing until now who could be behind this leak, a matter that is actively investigated within the company and that is the object of the complaint.