Embarrassment and mistakes during the award ceremony of the women’s tournament at the Internationals in Rome

Pronounced names incorrectly ed errors during the delivery of award: this is what happened during the awards ceremony of the women’s tournament Rome internationalsin front of tennis players incredulous and embarrassed. After the final on May 20 at the Foro Italico, Elena Rybakina, 23-year-old Kazakh of Muscovite origins, she has become the new queen of the International women’s BNL of Italy: the 23-year-old WTA n.6, overcame the ukraine Anhelina Kalininan.47 WTA, who withdrew in the second set, after just 65 minutes of the match, for a muscle problem to the left thigh.

Read Also Berrettini will also miss Roland Garros: “I’m not ready yet”

The moment of the award ceremony, which saw the two tennis players side by side, was punctuated by a series of “drawbacks“: before the microphone which caused problems precisely during the ritual speech of Rybakina, in which she thanked everyone with a kind thought also for her opponent. Then a slip of the conductor who instead of “flat” spoke of “plate”, finally also the bad positioning of the two tennis players with respect to the prize-giving table. The person assigned to present the trophy a Kalinina it was in fact positioned near the winning opponent. But she doesn’t end there: Rybakina she is applauded and acclaimed but waits for someone to take the cup and give it to her, with an expression that betrays a “give it to me or do I take it myself?”. The ceremony closes in mumble, whistles addressed to the organizers of the event and some stroke launched from the stands.