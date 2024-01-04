Emma Plasschaert will start the Sailing World Championships in Argentina on Friday

The World Sailing Championships in the ICLA 6 class are scheduled to take place in Mar del Plata, Argentina, from January 5 to 10. Our country is represented by Emma Plasschaert. She no longer has to force her place for the Olympic Games there, because she already did that at the World Championships in Scheveningen in August.

Plasschaert has been on site with her coach Mark Littlejohn since December 27 to optimally prepare for the World Cup, according to a press release from Wind&Watersport Vlaanderen. There are two competitions on the program for the first five days, with the medal race on the final day. In preparation for this World Cup, she did an internship in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

In addition to Plasschaert, there are 104 participants at the start in Argentina. There are still seven places to be earned at the World Cup for the Olympic Games in Paris. Thanks to her sixth place at the World Championships in Scheveningen, Plasschaert has already qualified for Paris.

In 2018, Plasschaert became world champion in Aarhus, Denmark, and in 2021 she repeated the feat in Mussanah (Oman). This year she finished eighth at the European Championships in Andora (Italy).

Emma Plasschaert during the Olympic test event. — © Getty Images

