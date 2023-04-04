The green and black suffered a ‘blackout’ in the third quarter (32-12) and the Canarian team took advantage of it to win (100-88)

With Carles Duran sent off, La Penya came close to seven points, although there was no time for a reaction

Joventut fell on the court of Gran Canaria (100-88) in a duel ahead of matchday 28 of the Endesa League, since on the scheduled date both teams could play the Eurocup quarterfinal qualifiers. Both teams could meet in the semifinals. of the European competition.

DATASHEET Endesa League GRAN Jov LINEUPS Gran Canaria, 100 (20+21+32+27): Albicy (11), Shurna (15), Brussino (18), Balcerowski (9), AJSlaughter (17) -starting five-, Kljajic (0), Diop (4), Inglis (6), Bassas (3), Saved (15), Career (2), Stevic (0). Youth, 88 (23+23+12+30): Vives (6), Guy (4), Parra (18), Busquets (2), Birgander (5)-starting five-, Kraag (0), Ribas (5), Brodziansky (11), Happy (21), Ventura (0), Tomic (16). Referees: Miguel A. Perez Perez, Alberto Sanchez, Roberto Lucas. no deleted Incidences: Advance match of the Endesa League corresponding to matchday 28, played at the Gran Canaria Arena, in front of 5,862 spectators.

The duel served as a measure between two teams that are fighting to position themselves for the play-offs, so both came out to play with intensity, despite the absence of the Gran Canaria coach, Jaka Lakovic, sanctioned. Later Carles Duran would be expelled for a double technique.

Joventut entered the game well, controlling the Canarian team that was behind on the scoreboard against an awake Joventut, led by an effective Tomic. They took the first quarter (20-23) and also the second, to arrive at the break ahead and with the feeling of the match under control (41-46).

Radical change

Although everything changed in the third quarter, where Gran Canaria came out very focused and caught the black-green team by surprisewho found himself unable to respond to local effectiveness.

Equality was broken in favor of the yellows, who endorsed a 32-12 partial that did a lot of damage to Joventut, completely blurred and very different from the team in the first half.

With the game practically in their pocket, Gran Canaria let the minutes pass. Despite this huge difference, the green and black box tried to get hooked on the game again (95-88) after triple of Ribas,

Although Shurna immediately responded with another triple and the difference was already too wide for Gran Canaria, which was able to enjoy a quiet ending thanks to that second quarter. Joventut’s best player was Andrés Feliz (21 points).