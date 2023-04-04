A second woman paid 150 thousand dollars is also accused of Trump

The Manhattan prosecutor’s office has included in the indictment against Donald Trump presented today not only the story of Stormy Daniels, but also that of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who says she had an extramarital affair with the former president. In fact, the documents do not mention her name but speak of “woman 1”, woman 1, who “was paid 150 thousand dollars not to mention the alleged sexual relationship” by American Media Inc, the company that owns the tabloid National Enquirer , which then alleges “false statements” about these payments in its records.