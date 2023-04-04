Listen to the audio version of the article

Cheap electric Chinese cars will arrive in Europe in the ever closer future. The latest zero-emission novelty produced in China is the new Byd Seagull, unveiled in the first official images and expected to debut at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show. In addition to the decidedly cheap price, it will be sold in China starting from 80,000 yuan, equal to the current exchange rate, at around 10,700 euros, the Byd Seagull mounts sodium batteries.

Byd Seagull, range over 400 kilometers

According to the information revealed by the Chinese manufacturer, the Byd Seagull will be offered in combination with 30 or 38 kWh sodium batteries and 75 and 102 horsepower engines. Under the heading of autonomy, the economic electric car produced by BYD declares 305 and 405 kilometers according to the Chinese approval cycle. No information on charging times, critical point of sodium batteries.

Byd Seagull, compact electric car

How long is the new Byd Seagull? The zero-emission compact, produced on BYD’s 3.0 platform, declares a length of 3.78 meters and a wheelbase of 2.5 meters in combination with a five-door body characterized by decisive lines.