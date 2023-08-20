England Coach Wigman Sets High Expectations for Women’s World Cup Final

Women’s World Cup | England Coach Wigman: Hoping to Play the Best Game Ever

Xinhua News Agency, Sydney – In a press conference before the highly anticipated Women’s World Cup final on August 19th, England coach Wigman expressed her team’s ambition to play “the best ever” match.

“We are eager to win,” stated Wigman, displaying utmost confidence in the England team, which has reached the World Cup final for the first time. “We are very excited to participate in tomorrow’s game. It will once again show how football can unite people, which is far beyond football itself.”

Addressing their opponents, Wigman acknowledged the strength of the Spanish team. “Spain is in good shape; they’ve played very well in the World Cup. They possess energy on the pitch and a lot of power with the ball. However, I believe they haven’t made drastic changes from what I have previously observed,” she remarked.

As the first coach in history to lead two different teams, Netherlands and England, to World Cup finals, the 53-year-old Dutch female coach openly shared that the team’s preparations have been relaxed, with training proceeding as usual, without any significant changes. Wigman took over as head coach of the England team in 2021 and guided the team to victory in the European Championship last summer.

In the face of a formidable Spanish lineup, England player Bright said, “Although facing challenges is something people are often reluctant to do, it is an integral part of the game and life itself. Without these challenges, we would not be where we are today.”

“Unity, adaptability, and tenacity define our playing style,” summed up Wigman about her squad. “This team not only inspired the entire nation during last year’s European Championship but also made a mark in this year’s World Cup. England, hopefully, they will encourage more girls to play football, not only in England but around the world.”

