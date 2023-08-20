Leica Launches Limited Edition “Leitz Auction” M6 Camera Kit to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Leica Launches Limited Edition “Leitz Auction” M6 Camera Kit

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the renowned “Leitz Photographica Auction,” Leica has released a special limited edition camera kit. The “Leitz Auction” M6 camera black lacquer kit is an exquisite set, with only 20 sets available worldwide.

The Leitz Camera Auction is widely regarded as one of the world‘s most prestigious auctions of antique cameras, lenses, and other fascinating accessories. In honor of its two-decade milestone, Leica created the “Leitz Auction” M6 camera black paint kit. This unique edition showcases an impeccable black lacquer finish, complemented by a meticulously crafted solid gold Leitz logo made by a renowned goldsmith in Wetzler, Germany. The camera’s exterior is crafted from solid walnut wood, giving it a sense of elegance and sophistication.

The intricate design of the camera features intertwined gold and red engraved patterns, further enhancing its noble and elegant appearance. The kit not only includes the camera itself but also comes with the highly sought-after Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens. Additionally, the kit provides a lens cap, body cap, and lens hood, all matching the stunning black lacquer finish. To complete the package, a fine-textured black leather custom Strap cord and a certificate of authenticity are included.

The bag accompanying this limited edition kit is beautifully adorned with the Leitz logo in gold, adding to the allure and uniqueness of this extraordinary camera set. It is truly a collector’s dream come true.

Priced at 25,980 euros, the “Leitz Auction” M6 camera black paint kit is a testament to Leica’s commitment to quality and excellence. Photography enthusiasts and collectors alike will surely appreciate the craftsmanship and exclusivity of this remarkable creation.

For those fortunate enough to secure one of the limited sets, they can be certain that they have acquired a true piece of art and history.

