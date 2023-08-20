Future Transportation Science City: A Hub for Innovation and Development Unveiled in Yunnan Dianzhong New Area

Future Transportation Science City Officially Unveiled in Yunnan Dianzhong New Area

By Zhao Lihao

On August 18, the 7th South China Expo-2023 International Forum on Smart Transportation and Smart Vehicles (Kunming) took place in Dianzhong New Area, Yunnan, and the “Future Transportation Science City” was officially unveiled.

The Future Transportation Science City, with a total planning area of ​​approximately 92.5 square kilometers, is located in the core area of the Central Yunnan New Area, boasting rich land resources, a favorable ecological environment, and convenient transportation infrastructure. Currently, the planning and construction of the Future Transportation Science City are progressing rapidly, focusing on four main research directions: transportation basic science, transportation technology integration, research results transformation, and transportation smart park. The goal is to become an area that attracts future transportation research and development institutions from across Asia, facilitates the transformation of transportation research achievements, promotes the growth of the transportation intelligent manufacturing industry, showcases transportation application scenes, offers research and training services, acts as an integration model district for urbanization and industry, and serves as a domestic and international hub for traffic personnel training and exchange.

The forum centered on topics such as new transportation infrastructure, urban intelligent transportation, traffic information facilities, intelligent driving, and vehicle-road coordination. It aimed to showcase the level of industrial development and technological achievements in these areas. Dianzhong New District will seize this opportunity to establish itself as a leading player in the “smart and intelligent travel” industry, contributing to the high-quality development of the smart transportation and smart travel industry.

During the forum, Dianzhong New District signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with 10 colleges and enterprises, including Southeast University, Kunming University of Science and Technology, and Yunnan Communication Vocational and Technical College. Additionally, project investment agreements were signed with 8 companies, such as China Color Solar Technology (Yunnan) Co., Ltd., Huanyu Group Co., Ltd., and Fude Environmental Protection Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.

An exciting highlight of the event was the smart car display and experience area. Various smart vehicles, including driverless passenger cars, security patrol cars, sweepers, distribution cars, and tourist shuttle buses, showcased the cutting-edge technology and achievements in smart transportation and smart cars.

The unveiling of the “Future Transportation Science City” marks a significant step towards establishing Yunnan Dianzhong New Area as a hub for innovation and technological advancements in the transportation sector. With its favorable environment and comprehensive infrastructure, the city is set to lead the way in shaping the future of transportation.

