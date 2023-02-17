Home Sports England: the video referee who made a VAR error against Arsenal leaves pro arbitration
England video referee Lee Mason, who failed to properly check a goal against Arsenal which should have been disallowed, will no longer officiate in professional football, refereeing officials PGMOL announced on Friday.

“The PGMOL can confirm that Video Assistance Referee Lee Mason has left the organization by mutual consent”writes the organization.

Over 200 Premier League matches on the clock

However, according to the replays, the decisive passer was well offside and the PGMOL had admitted the next day, in a press release, that the goal should have been canceled.

Mason, a former central referee with more than 200 Premier League appearances on the clock, had already been suspended for a week in September for wrongfully disallowing a goal that would have given Newcastle victory in a game against Crystal Palace.

