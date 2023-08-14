Entering the league is a dream. The loss in Olomouc will not decide us, reported Radosta from Teplice

The North Bohemians performed sympathetically, although they were missing several supports, for example offensive players Jakub Urbanec and Daniel Trubač. They had only five substitutes on the bench, including striker Abdallah Gning. He ran onto the field in the 58th minute, but he only lasted ten minutes. He had to withdraw due to injury. However, coach Zdenko Frťala made no excuses.

“Sometimes it works out that way. We are battered, wounded. Our B team also played today, so we put some players there to get match practice. However, we did not allow ourselves the adversity of fate. All those who joined have professional contracts. Three boys made their debut in the league. I’m of the opinion that the sooner they find out what it entails, the better. And they dealt with it bravely,” said the Teplice coach.

He called Sigma’s victory well-deserved. “This despite the fact that we equalized in the second half and then threatened from set pieces in the end. In the first half, we didn’t let Sigma do anything, we were active in our deeper block, but in the transition phase we lost after winning the ball and that cost us a lot of strength, which we then lacked,” he was clear.

Despite the loss in Olomouc, the Teplice camp is satisfied with entering the competition. “If someone had told us before the competition that we would have seven points after four rounds, we would have taken all ten of them. We take the wins with Pilsen, Kangaroo and the point with Jablonec with humility. We must not allow any complacency. Even today, the boys were willing to do something with the result and kept Sigma in suspense until the last minute. We will want to break away from that,” Frťala added.

Midfielder Matěj Radosta spoke similarly. “A dream entry into the league for us. We will certainly not collapse after this loss. There’s no way they’re going to break us up. Seven points is amazing for us. We go match by match. Now we have to prepare well for Sparta and score points in other duels as well,” he pointed out.

According to him, there is currently peace in the cabin of the North Bohemians. “Everything fell into place as it should. Great crew, perfect execution team. Quality players have arrived, no one is now promoting themselves above the others, on the field you can see how we are able to get together and we are able to torment better teams,” he said.

