Cinema al Chiostro, homage to Massimo Troisi

New event of the “Cinema al Chiostro” cycle proposed by the Pro Loco of Vasto. Appointment, tonight at 21.30 in the Cloister of the Archbishop’s Curia, with the great Neapolitan cinema.

“My friend Massimo” is today’s screening in which Lello Arena will tell the story of the unforgettable actor and his great friend Massimo Troisi. “An unusual, light-hearted and at times ironic homage, which tells the story of the life and artistic career of the Neapolitan actor Massimo Troisi, 70 years after the anniversary of his birth”, this is how the Pro Loco of Vasto describes the film.

Info on 3483939050, you can assist with an “entrance ticket or season ticket”.

