A criminal from Bosnia and Herzegovina was arrested at the Belgrade airport Info

Damir Mehić, better known as “Bibi”, was arrested today at the “Nikola Tesla” airport in Belgrade while trying to enter Serbia.

Source: MONO/stefan stojanović

Damir Mehic better known as “Bibiunder arrest is today at the “Nikola Tesla” airport in Belgrade during an attempt to enter Serbia. The media write that he tried to enter Serbia with forged personal documents.

He was sentenced to 17 years and five months in prison for the murder in Tuzla, and after that “Interpol” issued a warrant for him. He allegedly had a forged passport of the Republic of Serbia.

The cantonal court in Tuzla Mehić imposed a single prison sentence of 17 years and five months for the murder committed in 2013 in the center of Tuzla. The murder was the epilogue of a bloody showdown between two criminal groups.

After the murder, Mehić went on the run, and was arrested in January 2018 in Jahorina, based on a warrant issued for him by the Prosecutor’s Office of Tuzla Canton in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He spent two years in custody, after which, according to the decision of the Cantonal Court in Tuzla, he was released.

The court process is over, and In February of this year, Mehić was sentenced to 17 years and five months in prison. However, he found himself on the run again, so a warrant was issued for him.

(WORLD/Informer)

