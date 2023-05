With the duo formed by Devin Booker (47 with 20/25 shooting and 9 assists) and Kevin Durant (39 with 9 rebounds and 9 assists) the Phoenix Suns win Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets and shorten the distances, reaching 1 -2 in the series. Williams’ team has only Booker and Durant in double figures and wins despite the rebound gap; for the Nuggets 32 by Murray, 30+17+17 by Jokic and 21+13 by Porter.