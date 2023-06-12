Semifinal of the national playoffs of Excellence, after the clear defeat of the first leg at “De Simone” in Syracuse, the Ercolanese need a feat to overturn the Sicilian 3-0, which clearly the guests must and can preserve with the right mental approach , without taking the opponent lightly. To honor the challenge and call everyone to their utmost commitment, the boys of the “Curva Anna” take care of it, bringing to the slopes of Vesuvius a truly important presence in terms of numbers and even more in terms of quality and color. In fact, at the start of the race, they perform a simple but highly impactful and perfectly successful choreography with white and blue flags divided into four alternating vertical bands, framed at the bottom by the banner “Sovrvento biancazzurro”. Present at their side are the brothers from nearby Castellammare di Stabia, an almost obvious presence given how important and heartfelt the link between these two squares is.

Also worthy of proof is the ultras of the Ercolanese area, who confirm their growth path and gather compactly in a corner of the steps, behind the signs of the “Staircase East”. Less articulated but still beautiful is the color they offer them at the start of the match, with smaller garnet colored flags, larger flags, smoke bombs and a banner whose primary meaning is an invitation to fight for one’s team, called upon to believe in it until the end and in spite of everything.

The hosts will even be able to take the lead quite soon, already in the 17th minute, fueling the hopes of their audience but then the Syracusan equalizer towards the end of the first half will constitute a certain psychological backlash from which the Ercolanese are unable to recover. He tries several times to question the qualification but then gives up almost definitively from a mental point of view also because of the 1-2 opponent. Syracuse therefore in the final, the return to D is really now only one step away. Believing it is a must.

Photo by Davide Gallo