Erling Haaland’s father was taken away from the VIP box by security forces

Sports

Alf-Inge Haaland caused a scandal when his son Erling made a rare goalless appearance in Manchester City’s Champions League semifinals at Real Madrid. The former City professional had to be led out of his VIP box by security forces during the game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (1-1).

Haaland is said to have messed with the royal fans. According to Spanish media, he threw peanuts at them. On video recordings on the web Haaland can be seen making mocking gestures at the supporters. Shortly thereafter, he is taken away, probably in order not to let the situation escalate.

“Rüdiger eats Haaland”

The audience was “not happy” about how he and his companions celebrated Kevin De Bruyne’s equalizer for City (67th), Haaland senior wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning. That’s why they should have left the stands.

Haaland junior, mostly guarded by national player Antonio Rüdiger, had a rare weak day in the first leg. “Rüdiger eats Haaland,” wrote the Spanish newspaper AS. According to Marca, Haaland was “not present” and only received three out of a possible ten points. His 21 touches and 13 passes were even surpassed by City goalkeeper Ederson.

