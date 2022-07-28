Rome, 27 July 2022 – Ermal Meta and the mysterious disease that puts anxious the fans. She cancels the concerts and reveals: “It’s been several days that they swell me various parts of the face and testa. At first I thought it could be a blast of air, but it isn’t ”. The confession, entrusted yesterday to your Instagram profile, is accompanied by some eloquent photos.

“I’m not dying, quiet guys”

As the hours go by, the news picks up and then the artist, winner of Sanremo 2018intervenes again to reassure the fans: “To read certain sites it seems that I am dying – writes in a Tweet -. Quiet girls, rest and cortisone they will do theirs. See you in a few days ”.

Words to fans on Facebook

Then he goes back to talking on Facebook, to reassure those who already have the ticket. “Hello Friends, contrary to what has been reported by some sites (boh!) it turns goes on albeit with some minor changes. Unfortunately the dates of 29 and 30 July will be canceled. I need a few more days to get back to having a normal face. I tickets will be fully refundable by August 28 at the circuits used in the purchase phase. I send a hug to all those who would have liked to come and visit us on the dates of Trento and Monte Cucco. I hope to be able to do it again soon. “Then a promise.” The next appointment is directly on July 31st in Porto Recanati. I have good news for all those who write to me for a date in Puglia. We will see you on August 12th! Swipe to find out where! I embrace you and thank you for the affection you are reserving for me. Always at your service “.

Two concerts canceled “reluctantly”

“Reluctantly, I find myself forced to cancel the appointments of Peschici he was born in Giffoni as I have to deepen and above all resolve this situation. I am very sorry. I apologize to the event organizers and fans. See you soon, ”she added.

Dates canceled

The dates canceled of the artist’s summer tour are currently the next two live events scheduled for July 29 at Villa Lagarina (Trento) for Castelfork and July 30 at Pian Di Spilli – Monte Cucco (Perugia) for Suoni Controvento. The tour organization emphasizes that it is possible request a refund by 28 August at the sales circuit used in the purchase phase.

Confirmed dates

Confirm instead le successive date of the summer tour, produced and organized by Mescal, Friends & Partners and Vertigo: 31 July – Porto Recanati (MC), Arena Beniamino Gigli; 3 August – Udine, Castello; 8 August – Gavorrano (GR), Teatro Delle Rocce; 9 August – Forte Dei Marmi (LU), Villa Bertelli; 10 August – Gatteo (FC), Malatesta Castle Walls; 12 August – Castellana Grotte (BA), Summer Squares 2022 (free admission, new date); August 14 – Serra S. Bruno (VV), Piazza Calipari; August 16 – Pollina (PA), Pietra Rosa Theater; 17 August – Zafferana Etnea (CT), Falcone and Borsellino Amphitheater; 20 August – Roseto Capo Spulico (CS), Quality of Life Park.