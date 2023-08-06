Transfer ticker: FC Barcelona wants to sign Noah Darvich from SC Freiburg

Live ticker transfer ticker

Barcelona want to get German U17 captain from Freiburg

Noah Darvich shone in the German U17 and is likely to move to Barcelona

Junior national player Noah Darvich will probably leave SC Freiburg. Coach Christian Streich is very disappointed. Also: Ajax Amsterdam uses FC St. Pauli for millions. You can read all transfer information here in the live ticker.

Coach Christian Streich from the Bundesliga club SC Freiburg regrets the apparent departure of midfield talent Noah Darvich. “The youngsters have countless role models in financial terms and in everything,” said Streich.

“When a 16-year-old sees what’s going on in football all the time, how is he supposed to keep a clear head?” Several media and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had previously reported that Darvich would switch to Spanish top club FC Barcelona.

The transfer is not yet official, but Streich seems to be expecting it. It was “a great pity for the football school and the people who have invested so much in him,” said the coach. “Now we’ll see where the road leads. It’s his decision and that of the family, you just have to wish him the best of luck. I hope he made a good decision in the end.”

Darvich captained the German team to the title at the last U17 European Championship. In preparation for the new Bundesliga season, he played in the Freiburg pros’ friendly against Grasshopper Club Zurich. For the coming season he was planned in the SC third division team.

Ajax brings Medic from St. Pauli

Jakov Medic is moving from FC St. Pauli to Dutch top club Ajax Amsterdam. The Hamburg second division soccer team announced this on Sunday. Both clubs agreed not to reveal any further details about the transfer terms. The transfer fee is said to be around three million euros.

St. Pauli had released the 24-year-old Croatian from training on Friday. The central defender was also not part of the squad in Hamburg’s 0-0 draw against Fortuna Düsseldorf a day later.

Will play for Ajax Amsterdam in the future: Jakov Medic from FC St. Pauli

“I was able to develop both personally and as a footballer in a very professional and ambitious environment,” said Medic.

The Croatian switched to Millerntor in 2021 from the then third division club SV Wehen Wiesbaden. In 65 games for FC St. Pauli, he scored eight goals and set up two more.

English record champions Manchester United have signed Danish striker Rasmus Højlund perfectly. The fee should be the equivalent of 74 million euros and could increase by a good eight million euros through bonus payments, according to media reports.

As the club announced, the 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further season extension. Højlund previously played for Atalanta Bergamo in Italy.

Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund is moving to Manchester United

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a fan of this big club since I was a little boy and I’ve dreamed of playing at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” the attacker was quoted as saying in the statement. Højlund admitted he is still at the beginning of his career but is ready to take the next step and play in a group of world-class players.

