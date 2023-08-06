Home » Pakistan, a train derails in the southern province of Sindh: at least 15 dead and 50 injured
Pakistan, a train derails in the southern province of Sindh: at least 15 dead and 50 injured

A train dell’Hazara Express And derailed in the southern province of Sindh, in Pakistancausing the death of at least 15 passengers and the injury of others 50according to a first estimate provisional provided by the authorities.

“Circa 7 of 8 wagons they are derailed overturning”said the officer of the railway company Mahmood-ur-Rehman. The accident occurred “near the Nawab Shah district in Sindh”, he said after the first information on the derailment provided by Radio Pakistanaccording to which numerous passengers remained trapped inside the wagons before being released. Rescue operations are still taking place and it is not clear whether all people have been rescued. Local police said the injured were transferred at a nearby hospital. Still unknown the cause which caused the derailment of the convoy, en route to Rawalpindicity of Punjab.

