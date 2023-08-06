Return Party and Petroro Award to Luca Molinari

The traditional appointment with the “Feast of the Return” which, having come to her 48th editionthis year will take place Sunday 6 August, at 21.00with free admission, at the “Ennio Morricone” Arena”.

The event, as is known, is organized byPro Emigrants Association in collaboration with the municipal administration of Vasto, making use of the proven artistic direction of Muzak Event.

The awaited delivery of the will take place within the event Silvio Petroro Awardan important acknowledgment dedicated to the memory of the founding father of the Pro Emigrants Association, for many years a tireless promoter of the association.

The Prize – represented by an effigy of the Monument to the Emigrant together with a check for five thousand euros, which the recipient must donate in favor of initiatives, institutions or bodies of social, moral and cultural value – is annually awarded to illustrious personalities linked to the land of Abruzzo. For the year 2023 it will be attributed to Luca MolinariMember of the Board of Directors of Unicredit SpA, Head of Financial Services at Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi (UAE), former Manager at various multinational companies, including the prestigious WarburgPincus.

Also this year, as usual, there will be the moment dedicated to the show, with the extraordinary participation of the well-known cabaret artist, presenter and actor Max Giustiwhile it artistic staff of Aqualand del Vasto edited by Alex Procacci will present excerpts from some shows from their fascinating repertoire.

The 48th “Homecoming Party” will be presented by Paula Cerella with the usual participation of the journalist John Quagliarella.

Admission is free while seats last.

