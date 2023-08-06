Home » Return Party and Petroro Award to Luca Molinari
News

Return Party and Petroro Award to Luca Molinari

by admin
Return Party and Petroro Award to Luca Molinari

The traditional appointment with the “Feast of the Return” which, having come to her 48th editionthis year will take place Sunday 6 August, at 21.00with free admission, at the “Ennio Morricone” Arena”.

The event, as is known, is organized byPro Emigrants Association in collaboration with the municipal administration of Vasto, making use of the proven artistic direction of Muzak Event.

The awaited delivery of the will take place within the event Silvio Petroro Awardan important acknowledgment dedicated to the memory of the founding father of the Pro Emigrants Association, for many years a tireless promoter of the association.

The Prize – represented by an effigy of the Monument to the Emigrant together with a check for five thousand euros, which the recipient must donate in favor of initiatives, institutions or bodies of social, moral and cultural value – is annually awarded to illustrious personalities linked to the land of Abruzzo. For the year 2023 it will be attributed to Luca MolinariMember of the Board of Directors of Unicredit SpA, Head of Financial Services at Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi (UAE), former Manager at various multinational companies, including the prestigious WarburgPincus.

Also this year, as usual, there will be the moment dedicated to the show, with the extraordinary participation of the well-known cabaret artist, presenter and actor Max Giustiwhile it artistic staff of Aqualand del Vasto edited by Alex Procacci will present excerpts from some shows from their fascinating repertoire.

The 48th “Homecoming Party” will be presented by Paula Cerella with the usual participation of the journalist John Quagliarella.

See also  The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards list released

Admission is free while seats last.

You may also like

The difficult health situation that Céline Dion is...

In Risaralda only one candidate signed up for...

Carlos Sainz jr, relationship with Ferrari at the...

Paris urges Niger rebels to ‘take seriously’ threat...

Cuban Jehovah’s Witnesses Family Separated by Humanitarian Parole...

Social and community leaders receive training in raising...

The Rise of 503 Service Unavailable Errors: Causes,...

MAGNA GRAECIA FILM FESTIVAL 20 – The awards

An unusual heat wave hits part of South...

Military parade in commemoration of the 204th anniversary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy