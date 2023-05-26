Home » Esport – Counter-Strike: what results for the Paris Major?
Esport – Counter-Strike: what results for the Paris Major?

Major’s figures

According to the first figures communicated by BLAST, around 50,000 people came to attend the Major de Paris at the Accor Arena, from Thursday to Sunday. The peak audience, reached during the final, exceeded 1.5 million spectators on online platforms only (Twitch in the lead). Finally, the economic benefits for Paris and its region are estimated by BLAST at just under 30 million euros. Asked about the question of the 20% VAT applied to the ticketing of esport events, not aligned with cultural or sporting events (5.5%), Robbie Douek estimated that this represented “ a lot of money for international players who would like to organize their competitions in France. ” The ecosystem needs to be built, we need to help put it in place “, he added.

