Estathé 3×3 Italia Streetbasket Circuit 2023, FVG and Le Improbabili win the Opening Tournament in Naples

FVG 3×3 in the men’s tournament and Le improbabili in the women’s tournament are the winning teams of the Opening Tournament of the Estathé 3×3 Italia Streetbasket Circuit 2023 which was played in Naples on 2 and 3 June.

The Friulians beat Prnjavor 3×3 in the final 21-17, while Le improbabili defeated Tigu 3×3 19-8.

The Opening Tournament in Naples kicked off a tour that will touch 18 Italian Regions, for a total of 93 Tournaments, and which will lead up to the Estathé 3×3 Italia Finals in Cesenatico (August 4-5) which will award the title of Italian champions 3×3.

Together with the participating teams, Estathé, Title Sponsor of the circuit, was also a great protagonist, entertaining the audience with animations and games with prizes.

