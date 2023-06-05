Dayana Jaime to a follower who questioned her

An advertising video posted by Dayana Jaime, widow of singer Martín Elías Díaz, triggered a wave of comments on her Instagram profilewhere they questioned her for promoting the consumption of soft drinks.

“Do you drink soda? Money sucks, you shouldn’t sell yourself like that…”, Wrote a user in the publication, causing the anger of the “Mona linda”, who did not hesitate to respond to her comment.

“It is that they love to comment on the life of others, as if she made me the market”, Dayana Jaime initially expressed. However, the discussion continued and although many understood that the content was advertising and that it was part of her job as a journalist and influencer, Others claimed that they should promote healthy content or content that was consistent with their lifestyle.

“The actors who make commercials for the well-known gut stains… (soft drinks in an envelope) I don’t think they take that, but it’s their job: to act”, opined another Internet user, once again generating the reaction of Dayana Jaime.

“And it does not apply in this case because I do consume it, but not in excess, but now it turns out that if I go to the gym and practice some sport, I am from another planet and I only have to eat lettuce and water”, he said to end the discussion.