Gangnam-gu Petition Police who illegally filmed and shared a woman at the gym… Dismissal “Under police investigation”

▲ (Source = Getty Image Bank)

A police officer who illegally filmed a woman’s body and shared it in a group chat room is under police investigation.

On the 12th, the Gangnam-gu Office announced that it had dismissed police officer A from the Gangnam-gu Office, who was suspected of illegal filming, and requested a police investigation.

Previously, in an anonymous community of an office worker, a disclosure message was posted stating that Mr. A illegally filmed a woman’s body and then distributed it to a KakaoTalk group chat room. Along with this, a captured copy of the group chat room was uploaded together to reinforce the claim.

In the content of the conversation, Mr. A shared two photos of a woman’s body taken at a gym near Hak-dong Station in Gangnam-gu, and said, “The moment they were taken, they were exquisitely covered. She deliberately tried to frame her and take a picture of her”, “A woman is exercising her lower body while wearing leggings and lying on her stomach, and her buttock… ” said the same thing.

In response, another police officer in the chat room said, “If you like it, take your pants down in front of the pretty kids. Then, we will be able to meet each other at the police station every day,” said Mr. A.

The revealer pointed out, “Mr. A filmed a ‘hidden camera’ and praised and boasted as if he was proud of it.”

After the article spread, the union of Gangnam-gu Office posted an article raising a related issue on the 27th of last month, and the Gangnam-gu Office requested an investigation into Mr. A to the Gangnam Police Station on the 5th, and decided to release his position on the 10th.

An official from Gangnam-gu Office said, “The employee was excluded from work/ Additional disciplinary action will be taken based on the results of the police investigation.”