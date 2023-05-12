Rent chaos in the big cities: These regions benefit from it

The Advantage of Life outside of big cities like Berlin, Munich and Leipzig: Fewer competitors, more spacious apartments, lower rents. In large cities, six times as many candidates apply for a vacant rental apartment as in rural areas. Thanks to flexible working hours, home office and Germany ticket surrounding communities become additionally attractive.

There are cities like Gera in Thuringia, about an hour’s train ride from Leipzig. According to Immoscout24, demand has increased by 350 percent within a year. The district of Altenburger Land also seems to be benefiting from its direct train connection to Leipzig: Demand has increased by 300 percent. In Leipzig, eight times as many applicants are competing for a vacant rental apartment as in Altenburger Land.