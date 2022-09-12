The mayors, led by the chief town, raise the bar and ask Terna for precise guarantees on the undergrounding of electricity lines in the Belluno area. They ask for an overall plan of the interventions to be carried out in the province and for Terna to demonstrate technically why not to run the lines along the motorway corridor. All this without prejudice to the burial of the cables and the movements of the power lines envisaged in Soverzene and Ponte nelle Alpi. Four fixed points, written in the final minutes of the summit that took place a few days ago among the administrators of the Municipalities involved in the Rtn Media Valle del Piave.

The Municipality of Belluno called it, which wants to “reach a territorial agreement to define a shared strategy with which to present itself to Terna with clear requests for landfill guarantees, first of all”, explained the deputy mayor of Belluno, Paolo Gamba, opening the meeting.

Gamba recalled that with the latest changes to the project, the lines have been burying up to the passage of the Piave, but this is not guaranteed for the subsequent sections. Terna had anticipated its intention, recalled the president of the province Roberto Padrin, in particular for Limana and (partially) Borgo Valbelluna, but the overall project of the interventions had to be illustrated in a table that was up to the Region to convene (it has not yet been done, said Padrin, despite the reminders).

Meeting that should also have dealt with the alternative motorway, requested for years by the Municipality of Limana. Solution that does not agree with Ponte and Soverzene, because it would mean calling the entire project into question, wasting time. “28 years have passed since the first requests for Soverzene,” recalled the mayor Gianni Burigo. Perarolo’s colleague Svaluto Ferro pointed out that today technologies allow innovative methods of intervention, Burigo replied that he is interested in having the lines moved from the center of the country.

Crossing the Piave, however, would limit the possibilities of following the motorway solution, Gamba intervened, supported by the councilor Simonetta Buttignon who invited the administrators to join and supported the hypothesis of the passage along the A27 with the relocation of the power plant of Polpet. Where the territories have been compact, he said, Terna has changed the projects in a short time. But the plant is not touched. The mayor of Ponte nelle Alpi Paolo Vendramini asked not to question the project for the umpteenth time, too many years have passed.

Milena De Zanet (Limana) invited everyone to take a step back, not to think only of their own territorial problems. If there had been an agreement from the start, it wouldn’t have been many years, she added. In the end, the mayor of Limana agreed that it is up to the Municipality of Ponte to decide whether or not to keep the power plant in its territory and Vendramini summarized: it does not matter which direction the electricity line will take once bypassed the Piave to Belluno, which goes towards the Valbelluna or the Fadalto. The important thing is that the part of the project that provides for the resolution of the criticalities of Ponte and Soverzene is kept firm.

Hence the requests of the mayors, which will be brought to Terna in a meeting (to be scheduled): to present an overall project of the interventions to be carried out in the Belluno area, with sufficient detail to understand the locations and construction techniques; technically demonstrate whether or not the line for Scorzé can be passed along the motorway channel; give priority to landfill in every design; confirm and implement the rationalization project in the Middle Piave Valley, with the displacements / landfills in Ponte and Soverzene.