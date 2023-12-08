Tremor in the USA today, December 8 – record of the latest earthquakes, according to USGS – Diario Gestión

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported a series of tremors in the United States over the past few days.

According to USGS data, on Wednesday, December 6, there was a significant earthquake with an epicenter in an undisclosed location. The exact time and magnitude of the earthquake have not been disclosed.

On Thursday, December 7, another tremor was recorded, with the epicenter in an undisclosed location. The exact time and magnitude of the earthquake are also not yet available.

Today, December 8, the USGS has reported another earthquake, breaking the record for the latest earthquakes in the United States. The exact time, place, and epicenter of the earthquake have not yet been disclosed.

The USGS is continuing to monitor the situation and assess any potential risks or damages caused by the recent earthquakes.

As more information becomes available, the USGS will provide updates on the earthquakes and any potential impact on the affected areas. Citizens are advised to stay informed and prepared for any potential seismic activity.

Share this: Facebook

X

