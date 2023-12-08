Home » Tremor in the USA today, December 8 – record of the latest earthquakes, according to USGS – Diario Gestión
News

Tremor in the USA today, December 8 – record of the latest earthquakes, according to USGS – Diario Gestión

by admin
Tremor in the USA today, December 8 – record of the latest earthquakes, according to USGS – Diario Gestión

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported a series of tremors in the United States over the past few days.

According to USGS data, on Wednesday, December 6, there was a significant earthquake with an epicenter in an undisclosed location. The exact time and magnitude of the earthquake have not been disclosed.

On Thursday, December 7, another tremor was recorded, with the epicenter in an undisclosed location. The exact time and magnitude of the earthquake are also not yet available.

Today, December 8, the USGS has reported another earthquake, breaking the record for the latest earthquakes in the United States. The exact time, place, and epicenter of the earthquake have not yet been disclosed.

The USGS is continuing to monitor the situation and assess any potential risks or damages caused by the recent earthquakes.

As more information becomes available, the USGS will provide updates on the earthquakes and any potential impact on the affected areas. Citizens are advised to stay informed and prepared for any potential seismic activity.

See also  Deng Lun appeared in Shanghai suspected of dealing with tax exposure: 106 million tax evasion was removed from many film and television works – People – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

The debris ‘swallowed’ part of the Santa Rita...

Jianghai District held a voluntary tree planting event...

ÖVP once again invites you to its U-committee

an increase in the percentage of pregnant women...

California police shoot and kill teen with autism...

Air Force driver dismissed for misappropriation of fuel

Stimulate consumption vitality Heilongjiang Provincial Market Supervision Bureau...

Trial begins in Dresden against Leipzig neo-Nazi publisher...

The occupation committed 7 massacres against families in...

Four members of the ELN surrendered in Juradó

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy